John Legend and Ariana Grande's Beauty And The Beast track is now a single!

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 04:38 pm

The film isn’t out yet, but the Beauty And The Beast title track by John Legend and Ariana Grande is already set to become a hit.

Their remake of the Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson duet for the original Disney animation has been released as a single and is now available to download.

In just a few hours, the song has already notched up almost half a million YouTube views.

It follows a storm of success for the La La Land soundtrack album which made an impressive mark in the charts this week.

But even if show tunes aren’t your thing, the new track is filling us with nostalgia in the lead up to the movie’s release on March 17.

See you in the ticket queue!

