Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

John Hurt's widow pays moving tribute following death of the veteran actor

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 10:03 am

The widow of John Hurt has said it will be a “strange world” without the veteran actor following his death at the age of 77.

Anwen Hurt said that the Oscar-nominated star died at his home in Norfolk on Wednesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

In a statement, she said: “It is with deep sadness that I have to confirm that my husband, John Vincent Hurt, died on Wednesday 25th January 2017 at home in Norfolk.”

John Hurt and wife Anwen Rees-Myers (Steve Parsons/PA)

“John was the most sublime of actors and the most gentlemanly of gentlemen with the greatest of hearts and the most generosity of spirit. He touched all our lives with joy and magic and it will be a strange world without him.”

Hurt was well known for roles including Bird O'Donnell in The Field, Quentin Crisp in The Naked Civil Servant, the title role in The Elephant Man and wand merchant Mr Ollivander in the Harry Potter films.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz UK, Anwen Hurt, Quentin Crisp, Sir John Hurt, The Elephant Man,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

JK Rowling leads tributes to John Hurt following his death

From Alien to Harry Potter: Take a look at some of John Hurt's greatest roles

The Elephant man star and renowned 'maverick' John Hurt had a career spanning six decades

John Hurt dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

More in this Section

Orlando Bloom inspires young acting hopefuls at launch of trust

'Weird' to spend 20 minutes apart from Dec, says Ant after pair receive OBEs

Russell Brand announces Irish tour

Meghan Markle returns to TV screens for the first time since Prince Harry romance reveal


Lifestyle

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Calling all writers to Cork literary gathering

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 