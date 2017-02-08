Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

John Boyega shares first look at Pacific Rim sequel

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 08:51 am

John Boyega has given fans their first glimpse at the eagerly anticipated Pacific Rim sequel.

The Star Wars actor tweeted a picture from Pacific Rim: Uprising to his 912,000 followers.

It shows him as Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s Stacker Pentecost from the 2013 film, which was about soldiers using robots to defend Earth from monsters.

The picture was a welcome update on the film, which was announced back in 2014.

And it has certainly got the excitement rolling on Twitter.

Pacific Rim: Uprising is expected to be released in 2018.

