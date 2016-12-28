Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

John Boyega and Daisy Ridley pay tribute to Carrie Fisher

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 08:48 am

The Force Awakens star John Boyega has said his “heart is heavy” following the news of Carrie Fisher’s death.

British actor John, who played Finn opposite Carrie’s General Leia Organa in the 2015 Star Wars movie, posted a photograph of the two hugging on Twitter.

He wrote: “My heart is heavy but I’m grateful that I got to know her. I’ll cherish the memories, conversations and her consistent support. Rest well.”

Carrie, who became an international screen star when she appeared in the first Star Wars blockbuster in 1977, died in California on Tuesday morning, a family spokesman said.

She reprised her role alongside Harrison Ford in Episode VII, in which her character had matured into a seasoned and respected resistance general who shared a son with Han Solo.

She starred alongside John and Daisy Ridley, who played Rey.

In a statement Daisy said she was “devastated at this monumental loss”, adding: “How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.”

Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Harrison Ford, John Boyega, Star Wars, The Force Awakens

