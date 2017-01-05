Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

JK Rowling's Twitter reveals a cryptic clue about her upcoming work

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 06:22 pm

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them writer JK Rowling has used a 17th century painting to tease fans about her upcoming work.

In a Twitter post, she said that Harmen Steenwyck’s 1640 piece Still Life: An Allegory Of The Vanities Of Human Life “comes close” to summing up everything she is working on at the moment.

She has used the picture, featuring a skull, sword, books and a sea shell, as a header for her social media account and wrote in a post on Thursday: “It’s hard to find a header that sums up everything I’m working on at the moment, but this painting comes close! It’s by Harmen Steenwyck.”

JK, 51, has so far promised fans a fourth novel following her 2012 release The Casual Vacancy and her crime fiction series Cormoran Strike, under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

She has also confirmed on her website that filming has begun on a Cormoran Strike television adaptation starring Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger.

After soaring to international stardom with the seven-book Harry Potter series, JK made her screenplay debut last year with the blockbuster film Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, starring Eddie Redmayne.

Eddie and JK at the film’s London premiere (Ian West/PA)
The story took fans to the American branch of her wizarding world, introducing magizoologist Newt Scamander (played by Redmayne) decades before Harry Potter’s birth.

Following the film’s release in November, she announced plans for another four films in the series.

