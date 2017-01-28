JK Rowling leads tributes to John Hurt following his death

Stars have paid tribute to “magnificent talent” John Hurt, who has died aged 77 following a battle with cancer.

JK Rowling tweeted of Hurt, who played wand-maker Mr Ollivander in the film adaptations of her Harry Potter books: “So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Actors including Walking Dead star David Morrissey also shared tributes.

I loved John Hurt. I worked with him many times. A generous, funny and intelligent man.Brilliant actor. Great storyteller. Going to miss him — David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) January 28, 2017

RIP John Hurt. Always great pic.twitter.com/rbPssFNVsy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 28, 2017

Actor Luke Evans, who worked with Hurt in Hollywood film Immortals in 2011, said he would “never forget” the memories they shared.

He said: “We shared a trailer and we would sit in our loincloths and he would tell me story after story of the good old (crazy!) times of filmmaking.

“I was so new to the business but he spoke to me like an equal, with a kindness and a dignity only a man of his generation possessed.

He added: “RIP Mr Hurt and thank you for that special memory.”

The only actor who could make me well up before he said a single word. John Hurt was a truly beautiful one off. — Matt Berry (@porksmith) January 28, 2017

Musicians Brian May and Axl Rose also paid tribute.

RIP John Hurt "Archibald u speak! One must never underestimate the healing power of hatred!" Montrose in Rob Roy — Axl Rose (@axlrose) January 28, 2017

What a fabulous actor, splendid voice and venerable human being. How sad to lose him. RIP John Hurt. Bri https://t.co/JpxM8XGml0 — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) January 28, 2017

Hollywood legend Mel Brooks said: “It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt’s passing. He was a truly magnificent talent.”

It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing. He was a truly magnificent talent. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

“No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed.”

John Hurt was one of the most powerful, giving, and effortlessly real actors I've ever worked with. Remarkable human being. U will be missed — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 28, 2017

RIP my dear friend John Hurt. You were an awesome talent, an amazing co-star, and a better friend...you will be missed by all who knew you — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) January 28, 2017