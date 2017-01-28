Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

JK Rowling leads tributes to John Hurt following his death

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 09:21 am

Stars have paid tribute to “magnificent talent” John Hurt, who has died aged 77 following a battle with cancer.

JK Rowling tweeted of Hurt, who played wand-maker Mr Ollivander in the film adaptations of her Harry Potter books: “So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Actors including Walking Dead star David Morrissey also shared tributes.

Actor Luke Evans, who worked with Hurt in Hollywood film Immortals in 2011, said he would “never forget” the memories they shared.

He said: “We shared a trailer and we would sit in our loincloths and he would tell me story after story of the good old (crazy!) times of filmmaking.

“I was so new to the business but he spoke to me like an equal, with a kindness and a dignity only a man of his generation possessed.

He added: “RIP Mr Hurt and thank you for that special memory.”

Musicians Brian May and Axl Rose also paid tribute.

Hollywood legend Mel Brooks said: “It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt’s passing. He was a truly magnificent talent.”

“No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed.”

READ MORE

