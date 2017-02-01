Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

JK Rowling is OWNING the trolls burning her books

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 05:52 pm

JK Rowling has shut down internet trolls who say they are burning her books – joking that she is off to write “more kindling” for them.

The Harry Potter author has come under fire after talking about US President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

JK Rowling (Yui Mok/PA)
She recently re-tweeted a comment American Vice President Mike Pence made in 2015, which said “Calls to ban Muslims from entering the US are offensive and unconstitutional”, and quoted the Bible, writing: “‘For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?’ Matthew 16:26.”

It triggered plenty of debate, and one former fan said she would be setting fire to JK’s books.

But the author didn’t take it lying down, snapping straight back.

JK has now shared a screenshot of another couple of tweets, along with her witty comeback.

She then posted another message making the quip about getting back to her writing to produce more work to fuel the fires.

Go JK!

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz UK, Donald Trump, Harry Potter, JK Rowling, Mike Pence,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Leonardo DiCaprio will return to the Oscars ... but as a presenter

Where in the World returns to RTÉ for one night only and you could be on it

Kim Kardashian: I'm definitely not pregnant!

The Kite Runner cast speak out against Trump's immigration ban


Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 