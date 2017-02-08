JK Rowling appeals to fans: Stop talking about my death

JK Rowling has appealed to her devoted fans to ease off on the tweets about how they would react if she dies.

The Harry Potter author, 51, shared a meme from a Twitter user, which included the tribute: “My children won’t fully understand why I left the room crying, or why I picked up a book titled, Harry Potter.

JK Rowling (Yui Mok/PA) “Millions will pull out old toy wands. Cloaks and round rimmed glasses will be dusted off. Wands lit, they will take them to the streets, holding them high, from speakers and phones. Hogwarts will come back to life as a new generation is introduced to The Boy Who Lived.”

It’s fair to say, JK didn’t enjoy seeing the tweet:

This is very sweet, but I won't be offended if you untag me when making plans for my death. pic.twitter.com/LfLSTuTxQO — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 7, 2017

When another Twitter user said that JK’s response would “blow up” when she died, the best-selling author had enough:

Yes, let's talk more about when I die. It's cheering me right up. https://t.co/o8qrudMvW0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 7, 2017

Cue lots of jokes about her wizarding powers, with the likes of “didn’t Dumbledore say death is not that bad really” and “You’ll go to King’s Cross of course”.

Hope it didn’t completely ruin your day, JK.