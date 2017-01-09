Jimmy Fallon: What do people make of the Golden Globes host?

Host Jimmy Fallon enjoyed a bumpy start to his Golden Globes tenure, as the teleprompter went down before the show had even begun.

That technical issue aside, how has the television presenter fared as Golden Globes host so far? The early reviews are in.

Washington Post columnist Alyssa Rosenberg said Jimmy should be “kept away” from political humour after he made a Donald Trump joke.

That popular vote joke is good evidence for why Jimmy Fallon should be kept as far from political humor as is at all possible. #GoldenGlobes — Alyssa Rosenberg (@AlyssaRosenberg) January 9, 2017

The New Yorker’s TV critic called for Sandra Bullock to present every award ceremony ever.

Annual reminder that Sandra Bullock should be hosting all the awards shows. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 9, 2017

time is a flat circle pic.twitter.com/JdhUeXbXqg — Jon Caramanica (@joncaramanica) January 9, 2017

The Hollywood Reporter’s TV critic enjoyed the opening montage but the early technical issues even more.

I liked that Jimmy Fallon pre-taped bit except for the part with the movie I haven’t seen. But I like the broken teleprompter better... — Tim Goodman (@BastardMachine) January 9, 2017

I think Jimmy Fallon needs help. #GoldenGlobes — Doug Benson (@DougBenson) January 9, 2017

So from the critics, he didn’t fare so well. But what did the fans think?

Jimmy Fallon's #GoldenGlobes monologue was so terrible that his NBC tonight show gig has just been taken over by Megyn Kelly from Fox News. — Rich Goeckel (@RichGoeckel) January 9, 2017

Are we at the point of the show where we can all agree that Jimmy Fallon is objectively a terrible host? #GoldenGlobes — cjoanporter (@cjoanporter) January 9, 2017

what can jimmy fallon not do?????? i love him — z (@ziayurch) January 9, 2017

Wish I could love something as much as Jimmy Fallon loves the concept of the novelty of his "bromance" with Justin Timberlake. #goldenglobes — Janie Stolar (@JanieFierce) January 9, 2017

i love jimmy fallon i bet the golden globes intro was his idea. — 🥀 (@80stiffany) January 9, 2017

He fared a bit better among the normal fans but still hasn’t reached Ricky Gervais heights.