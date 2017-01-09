Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jimmy Fallon: What do people make of the Golden Globes host?

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 02:29 am

Host Jimmy Fallon enjoyed a bumpy start to his Golden Globes tenure, as the teleprompter went down before the show had even begun.

That technical issue aside, how has the television presenter fared as Golden Globes host so far? The early reviews are in.

Washington Post columnist Alyssa Rosenberg said Jimmy should be “kept away” from political humour after he made a Donald Trump joke.

The New Yorker’s TV critic called for Sandra Bullock to present every award ceremony ever.

The Hollywood Reporter’s TV critic enjoyed the opening montage but the early technical issues even more.

So from the critics, he didn’t fare so well. But what did the fans think?

He fared a bit better among the normal fans but still hasn’t reached Ricky Gervais heights.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon, Ricky Gervais, Sandra Bullock,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jedward are split from each other on their first night in CBB

Moonlight wins an early best film award

The Voice UK has returned, but what did viewers make of the new coaches?

Jamie O'Hara and Nicola McLean have plenty to say about Danielle Lloyd on CBB


Lifestyle

Weekend food with Darina Allen: Student pop-up dinners sorted

2017's hot 100 in movies, music, food & fashion

Meetings With Remarkable Manuscripts: An adventure in books

Beating the winter blues with the best travel deals

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 