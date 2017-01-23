Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jessica gets cosy with Calum - but CBB viewers don't like it

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 10:20 pm

Another day in CBB, another lady after Calum Best…

This time it’s Jessica Cunningham who has the model in her sights.

Calum Best (Ian West/PA)
Jess has liked the look of Calum since she entered the house.

But now that Jasmine Waltz and Chloe Ferry have gone, and Stacy Francis seems to have realised they aren’t a match made in heaven, Jessica has quite the empty field.

She stepped things up a notch by offering Calum a massage, which soon had him moaning in pleasure. As he expressed his gratitude, Jessica even leaned over and kissed his cheek.

However, on Twitter, fans thought Jessica’s move was a little cringey.

Some also joked that it would bring Geordie Shore star Chloe racing back to the house.

So which one of these CBB ladies does Calum really like?

