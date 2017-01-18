Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jeremy Vine: I thought I had died when I saw Vine app tributes

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 11:13 am

Jeremy Vine has joked that he thought he had died after reading that tributes were pouring in for an app sharing his name.

The broadcaster spotted a news story about Twitter closing its Vine app, with the headline “Tributes to Vine as the video app shuts down”.

Jeremy Vine (Ian West/PA)
He posted a screen grab of the headline on Twitter and quipped that he thought the messages might have been for him.

Journalist Piers Morgan was quick to pick up on it, assuring Jeremy that he would have been missed if it had been true.

Video looping app Vine has now closed, and will become Vine Camera.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Claire Byrne has some very exciting news

'Self-indulgent' Charlie Sheen: I'm sorry Rihanna

After Midnight are psyched over Syco record deal

Michael Buble won't be hosting Brits ceremony


Lifestyle

Top tips from Ireland's experts that will help you along in life

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 