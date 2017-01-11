Jeremy Renner tells fans: 'I'm not dead!'

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has dismissed claims that he’s dead – saying “not from where I’m sitting”.
Rumours online said that The Hurt Locker actor, 46, had passed away.
But The Bourne Legacy star has reassured fans that he is indeed alive with a message on Instagram.
He wrote next to the snap of himself in serious mode: “Apparently there is an internet HOAX that I died? Hmmm. Well not from where I’m sitting!
“So not to worry for those who care… #aliveandkicking #internetabuse #lovetoyouall #excepttheonesadsoulpostingsuchgarbage #ha”