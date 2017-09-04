Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra announce Kerry gig

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 11:44 am

This time last year Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra debuted their set at Electric Picnic Rankin Wood’s to rave reviews.

Since then, they have sold out venues such as, Dublin’s 3Arena, The Absolute Big Top at Galway’s Art Festival and Cork’s Live at the Marquee before returning to Rankin Wood’s on Friday night.



Today it has just been announced that the collaboration will perform their last show of 2017 in one Ireland’s biggest venue, the INEC Killarney on December 15.

As the Kerry town is where vocalist Gemma Sugrue hails from. it’s guaranteed that Greene and the 48-piece Concert Orchestra will receive a warm welcome.

This is the first time 2FM have taken their live 90’S experience to the Kingdom and will feature all the favourites including Rhythm is a Dancer, Children, Not Over Yet,

Everybody’s Free and Insomnia along with fantastic new arrangements which will be a surprise on the night.

Tickets for this set at the INEC Killarney go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday, September 8 from 10am.


