Jennifer Lopez and Drake appear to confirm romance with snuggly picture

The rumours about a relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Drake have been rife for a while, but now it appears the superstars have confirmed they ARE together.

The stars both shared a snap of themselves snuggled up together on a sofa at the same time on their Instagram pages, leaving their millions of fans absolutely stunned.

Jennifer Lopez (Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images) Neither of them added a comment to the picture, but they certainly look intimate, with rapper Drake’s arms wrapped about singer Jennifer tightly as she lies across his lap.

Jennifer, 47, and Drake, 30, have been romantically linked for a while, and two weeks ago the Hotline Bling hitmaker posted a selfie of himself and his rumoured girlfriend in Las Vegas.

He went along to one of her Vegas shows and then they looked as though they had gone on a date together.

She shared the same picture and wrote: “Who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE.”

A source recently told The Sun: “Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item.

“They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten.”

The image came after fans spotted that Drake’s ex-girlfriend Rihanna appears to have unfollowed J-Lo on the social media photo-sharing site.

Rihanna and Drake on stage at the Brit Awards this year (Dominic Lipinski PA Archive/PA Images) Rihanna and Jennifer have been long-time friends and they even worked together on 2015 animated movie Home.

Rihanna, 28, and Drake have been an on-off couple for years although their romances seemed to have officially ended in October.