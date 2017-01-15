Jedward X Factor-shamed Stacy and fans LOVED it

Celebrity Big Brother fans just couldn’t hide their glee when Jedward took down Stacy by reminding her they did better on X Factor than she did.

The Hell housemates were playing a particularly nasty game in which they had to guess the criticism their fellow contestants had levelled at them, when Stacy said she thought the others would have picked the word “talentless” for the Irish twins.

Stacy Francis (Channel 5) But Jedward (one of them, but who knows which?) quickly slapped her down by pointing out that they had made it further on the X Factor than she had.

Fans loved it on social media.

Of course not everybody thought it was reasonable.

See, Stacy does have some fans out there!