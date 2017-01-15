Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jedward X Factor-shamed Stacy and fans LOVED it

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 11:08 pm

Celebrity Big Brother fans just couldn’t hide their glee when Jedward took down Stacy by reminding her they did better on X Factor than she did.

The Hell housemates were playing a particularly nasty game in which they had to guess the criticism their fellow contestants had levelled at them, when Stacy said she thought the others would have picked the word “talentless” for the Irish twins.

Stacy Francis (Channel 5)
But Jedward (one of them, but who knows which?) quickly slapped her down by pointing out that they had made it further on the X Factor than she had.

Fans loved it on social media.

Of course not everybody thought it was reasonable.

See, Stacy does have some fans out there!

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Celebrity Big Brother, Jedward, Stacy Francis,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jeff Goldblum to become a dad again at 64

CBB in hell with new housemates Kim, Chloe and Jessica

Did the CBB housemates seriously just fall out over Nutella?

See Emma Bunton at Geri Horner's baby shower


Lifestyle

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

Antigua is a piece of paradise on the Caribbean

BABY MAKERS: How British scientists are deciding the future of humanity

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 