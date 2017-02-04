Jedward were reportedly told of their dad’s critical condition as they leave the Big Brother house

Last night Jedward emerged as runners-up from the Celebrity Big Brother house, narrowingly missing out on the crown to Loose Women panellist, Coleen Nolan.

According to reports, the duo were given the news that their dad is critically ill just moments after they walked down the famous steps.

Jedward's dad, John Grimes has been in intensive care in a Dublin hospital while his sons took part in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Jedward's mum and manager Susanna Condron said that she and their dad did not want to disclose the news to them while they were in the house as they wanted them to enjoy every minute of the opportunity.

“The last week has been very stressful for Jedward’s family,'' she said.

“John Snr has been in intensive care. He insisted Edward and John must not be informed about his critical condition.

“He stated he would not jeopardise their chances of reaching the final as ‘there would have been legions of disappointed fans.”

#JEDWARD will always be our winners 🎉❤👍 @planetjedward Rule The Universe 🌈 Thanks for brightening up our telly forever #CBBFinal #CBB 🌟 pic.twitter.com/E8ZfOlrjtL — James Ciccone (@JamesCiccone) February 3, 2017

The hyperactive duo were tipped to the win show due to their fanatical following and huge Irish support.