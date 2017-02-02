Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jedward run out of underwear and borrow Bianca's thong

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 09:31 pm

It’s the final few days in the Celebrity Big Brother house and Jedward have hit the moment they hoped would never happen – they’ve run out of underwear.

What’s a pop star to do when there are no clean pants left?

Jedward had an underwear situation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
That’s right, call on Bianca Gascoigne to provide a spare thong.

Viewers wondered whether that was really John’s only option.

Also, there is actually a washer and a dryer in the house.

However, people had to admit that he looked pretty good.

The lads also did a brilliant job of selling some rather dodgy food items in a shopping channel challenge.

Could Jedward be our winners?

