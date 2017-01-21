Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jedward offer flawless logic for why the CBB toilet is a mess...then get back to eating a strawberry

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 11:35 pm

Say what you will about Jedward, they certainly add entertainment to the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Tonight, Nicola McLean had to take part in a secret mission which involved choosing which housemates she thought were the most unreasonable, and she quite reasonably picked the Irish pop duo for not flushing the toilet.

Jedward are stars in the CBB house (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
But Jedward totally stole the show in two ways – by getting seductive with a strawberry, and offering an epic reasoning as to why someone else must have been messing up the bathroom.

Viewers found John’s love for the strawberry a little distracting.

Then when questioned over who had left the toilet in such a mess, his response shut down any argument.

More Jedward air time, please.

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, CBB 2017, Jedward, Nicola McLean,

