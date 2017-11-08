Jedward make music video at the High Court after recent court appearance

In case you missed it, Jedward were in court last week.

A Limerick businessman brought a case against the former X-Factor contestants over an alleged merchandising agreement.

However, the issue was later settled on confidential terms but this didn't stop the Dublin duo doing what they do best - singing and selfies!

The twins wore identical purple jackets, black tops and black trousers to shoot their Britney inspired music video inside and outside the High court, yes the High Court.

A number of Jedward fans gathered to show support for the Dublin duo and one of the twins greeted them over a microphone saying "Jedward has entered the building".

Never change boys.

You may hate your job. But at least you aren’t Jedward’s barrister. pic.twitter.com/a0580soVFi — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) November 3, 2017

