Jedward favourite to win in Celebrity Big Brother finale

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 07:16 am

The current series of Celebrity Big Brother will come to an end tonight as one of the contestants is crowned champion during the live final.

Finalists James Cosmo, Jedward, Kim Woodburn, Bianca Gascoigne, Coleen Nolan and Nicola McLean will be battling it out to win the reality TV series after weeks locked up in the house.

The favourites to win are former X Factor stars Jedward – twins John and Edward Grimes – with bookmakers William Hill citing their “fanatical following” as the reason they will reign supreme.

William Hill has put Jedward’s odds of winning at 5-6, against James at 7-2, Kim at 4-1, Coleen at 6-1 and Bianca and Nicola at 25-1.

Coral has put Jedward’s chances of winning at 10-11 due to their popularity in betting in recent days, while Game Of Thrones actor James is the second most likely to win with odds of 7-2.

Celebrity Big Brother presenter Emma Willis will reveal the winner, voted for by the viewing public, during the episode, which kicks off at 9pm.

