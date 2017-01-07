Jedward are split from each other on their first night in CBB

Half of the Irish novelty pop duo Jedward only managed a few minutes in the Celebrity Big Brother house following a big entrance that ended in a hospital visit.

John and Edward, better known as Jedward, were seen beginning their second stint on the Channel Five reality series on Saturday night, but when Edward fell off a stage during a performance to mark their entrance he was promptly whisked away to hospital.

One half of the duo ended up in hospital (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Edward, dressed in a blue sequinned jacket, visited the diary room where he was told he would need to see a doctor and complained: “Now I have to go to hospital dressed like this.”

He also said: “How weird is it to be in here without John!”

In his absence, his twin John spoke to reality TV star Heidi Montag about how strange it felt to be on his own and Heidi, who is in the competition as one contestant with her husband Spencer Pratt, agreed.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are also back in the house (Channel Five) She said: “I’m different when I’m not with Spencer … Even outside of here, we’re together almost 24 hours a day.”

At the end of the episode, Edward, who first took part in the show with his brother in 2011, returned to the house just as the housemates were going to bed.

:: Celebrity Big Brother continues on Sunday on Channel Five at 9pm.