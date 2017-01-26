Jedward and Speidi's chilli eating contest is the only light relief for CBB fans

Celebrity Big Brother’s two double acts may not be popular with the rest of their housemates, but they’ve found firm friends in each other.

Tonight’s episode saw Jedward take on Heidi Montag in a chilli eating contest as her husband Spencer Pratt looked on, laughing.

Speidi think Jedward are great (Yui Mok/PA) It seems both pairs have found contestants that can actually stomach them in each other, and their bond is growing stronger by the day.

The Speidi & Jedward friendship has to be one of my favourite ever #CBB friendships — Dyl🌟n (@HausofDylan95) January 26, 2017

Heidi’s chilli eating skills sent her popularity soaring.

Wow respect to Heidi for eating that chilli #cbb — kayliemansfield (@kayliemansfield) January 26, 2017

Jedward had a tougher time dealing with the heat.

People are starting to think that Jedward and Speidi are offering some much needed light relief.

Housemates should chill out like Jedward and Speidi. #CBB — Niamh #CBBSpeidi (@NiamhWhovian) January 26, 2017

To be fair, the chilli eating contest was the one bright spot in tonight’s tear-fest instalment that saw contestants tortured with messages from their loved ones that they couldn’t listen to.

Thank the lord for Jedward.