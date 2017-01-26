Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jedward and Speidi's chilli eating contest is the only light relief for CBB fans

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 09:54 pm

Celebrity Big Brother’s two double acts may not be popular with the rest of their housemates, but they’ve found firm friends in each other.

Tonight’s episode saw Jedward take on Heidi Montag in a chilli eating contest as her husband Spencer Pratt looked on, laughing.

Speidi think Jedward are great (Yui Mok/PA)
It seems both pairs have found contestants that can actually stomach them in each other, and their bond is growing stronger by the day.

Heidi’s chilli eating skills sent her popularity soaring.

Jedward had a tougher time dealing with the heat.

People are starting to think that Jedward and Speidi are offering some much needed light relief.

To be fair, the chilli eating contest was the one bright spot in tonight’s tear-fest instalment that saw contestants tortured with messages from their loved ones that they couldn’t listen to.

Thank the lord for Jedward.

