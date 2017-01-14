Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jason Sudeikis says Olivia Wilde is a great role model for their kids

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 05:41 pm

Jason Sudeikis reckons his new daughter has the best role model possible in Olivia Wilde.

The couple welcomed their second child, Daisy, in October and also have a two-year-old son, Otis, together. But while Jason jokingly admits that there’s every chance his son may learn bad habits from him, he thinks his daughter will be fine.

The 41-year-old Horrible Bosses star told People magazine: “My joke, when we had Otis was, at least, having a boy, I have a better understanding of how I’m going to screw him up.

Jason thinks Olivia is a brilliant mum (Ian West/PA)
“But with a little girl, I mean, she couldn’t have a better role model in Olivia and my sisters and Olivia’s sisters and our mothers.”

Jason already calls himself a feminist, but said that becoming dad to a girl made him think more about the way women are treated.

He went on: “And then, me being at a point in my life where I’m smart enough to recognise that and to stay out of the way of anything, I think is a sign of masculine evolution on my part.

Jason is a dad of two (Richard Shotwell/PA)
“And I’m going wave that flag freely and as high as I can hold it. But it doesn’t change anything yet because I am a feminist. Or as Maisie Williams, who I’ve worked with, would say, ‘I’m normal’. ”

Jason added: “I don’t think, it doesn’t make me any more decent because I had a daughter. I was lucky to get there ahead of her introduction to the world, and I hope to maintain that and stay on her good side for as long as I can.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Feminism, Jason Sudeikis, Maisie Williams, Olivia Wilde,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Craig David delighted to be Brit nominated again 16 years on

Sherlock fans warned 'don't watch leak'

Little Mix among Brits 2017 performers

Brie Larson will announce the Oscar nominations


Lifestyle

Meet the Irish fashion designers making an impact around the world

Having a magical time in Iceland - without breaking the bank

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

The fit foodie: Energy balls and embracing extra veggies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 