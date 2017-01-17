Jasmine Waltz thrilled to be out of CBB but is warned about swearing during interview

Jasmine Waltz was given a stern warning from Celebrity Big Brother host Emma Willis during her post-exit interview during Tuesday night’s live episode.

Jasmine, 34, had quietly left the CBB house on Sunday as part of a dastardly task which saw her fellow housemates pick her to leave after the Weekend of Hell.

Because her elimination was a secret until the following day, she did not get her debrief interview until Tuesday night, which would also see another housemate go during a live eviction.

Jasmine Waltz (Channel 5/PA Images) But, during her chat with Emma, she was told off for repeatedly using strong language, and was left apologising profusely.

Emma said: “Can you reign in the language just a bit?”

During their chat Jasmine proceeded to slip in a few more swear words, apologising and correcting herself after each time.

However, the American model – who had previously been in CBB in 2014 – admitted she was incredibly glad to be out, and talked about how the experience had left her physically sick.

She said: “I wasn’t expecting that … f***, it was a lot. It was such a brutal weekend and even prior to that, the prior five days of that were so brutal for me, I was so sick and so miserable and crying every day and so sad and then boom, straight into hell.”

Jasmine Waltz (Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images) She said she was “disappointed” at first for about eight minutes after being forced to leave the house, but then realised it was for the best.

“I was crying every day up until then,” she said. “And I haven’t cried since I got out.”

“I decided this isn’t for me, I can’t handle this, I don’t wanna do this anymore, I was so upset I was physically sick, I was like that five days in.

“I’m not used to this kind of lifestyle, I’m used to a healthy lifestyle and mental clarity – it was a lot of toxicity and heavy drama and sleep deprivation and hunger and the dust and the dirt and the drama and the yelling, I got physically ill from it.”