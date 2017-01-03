Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Janet Jackson welcomes a baby boy

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 11:16 pm

Janet Jackson has given birth to her first child at the age of 50, her management have confirmed.

The American singer and her Qatari businessman husband Wissam Al Mana “welcomed their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world” on Tuesday, a representative told US publication People.

They added: “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Earlier this year the singer confirmed the news by saying the couple “thanked God for our blessing”.

Janet also showed off her baby bump in a picture.

In April, the star announced that she was delaying her Unbreakable tour because she and her husband, were “planning our family”.

The singer posted a video on her Twitter account to announce the news.

She did not say that she was pregnant, but said there had been a “sudden change” to the second leg of her tour – which started in August 2015.

She continued: “Please, if you could try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor’s orders.

“But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.”

Janet, who turned 50 in May, married Al Mana in 2012.

