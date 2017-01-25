Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jane Fonda and her partner Richard Perry 'part ways after 8 years'

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 06:32 am

Actress Jane Fonda and her partner Richard Perry have parted ways after eight years together, according to reports.

Music producer Richard told E! News their romance had been “put on the back burner” because Jane had “rededicated herself to activism”.

But he insisted the pair remained “extremely good friends”.

“It’s not a break up, it’s a shift in the direction of our lives,” he told E! News.

Jane Fonda (Ian West/PA)
“I hate to say the romantic relationship is over.

“We care about each other a great deal and as far as romantic relationships, that’s temporarily been put on the back burner because she, as you probably know, has rededicated herself to activism.”

Double Oscar-winner Jane took part in the women’s march in Los Angeles over the weekend and later a protest against the controversial North Dakota pipelines.

Jane Fonda (Yui Mok/PA)
Jane, 79, and Richard, 74, have reportedly listed their Beverly Hills home on the market for 13 million dollars.

The pair never tied the knot, but he was previously married to Rebecca Broussard.

Jane has been has been married three times – to French director Roger Vadim, activist Tom Hayden and media mogul Ted Turner.

