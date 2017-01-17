Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jamiroquai reveal teaser for new album with festival dates announced

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

British funk band Jamiroquai have teased a sample of their first album in seven years as they announced a string of festival performances.

The group released the 20-second snippet, titled Automaton, on a new official Twitter page on Monday.

Jamiroquai front man Jay Kay (Ian West/PA)
Alongside the post they wrote: “Coming to a planet near you… #Automaton.”

They will perform their first headline dates in more than six years at festivals over the summer, including Italy’s Firenze (Florence) Summer Festival and Musilac in France.

Formed in 1992, the electronic-funk band have sold more than 26 million albums globally, with their last record, Rock Dust Light Star, reaching number seven in the UK album charts.

