Jamie O'Hara's steamy dream has CBB viewers cringing

Jamie O’Hara has been labelled “sleazy” by Celebrity Big Brother fans after a rather dodgy little chat about his dreams.

The footballer – who is enjoying a flirtation with Bianca Gascoigne in the house – told Nicola McLean that he’d had an erotic dream about her the night before.

Jamie O’Hara and Nicola McLean (Channel 5) Then, as fellow housemates James Cosmo and Coleen Nolan listened in horror, Jamie proceeded to give a bit more detail than people wanted.

It triggered quite the response on Twitter, with fans saying Jamie’s words made them cringe.

Jamie is such a sleaze, he makes me cringe! 😖 #CBB — Bec! (@BecsInTheWorld) January 22, 2017

Seems like Jamie's had a dirty dream about Nicola... James C's reaction is the meaning of cringe! #CBB #Day19 pic.twitter.com/08WmP2FatD — CBB Full Gossip (@BBUKFullGossip_) January 22, 2017

Does anyone else find Jamie O'Hara kinda creepy? #cbb — ⓓⓐⓝ (@_DanSheed) January 22, 2017

#cbb Please get has-been o'hara out - please I can't bear it any more - sooooo sleazy!! — Freda (@fredmcc) January 22, 2017

Might want to tone it down a bit next time Jamie!