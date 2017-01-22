Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jamie O'Hara's steamy dream has CBB viewers cringing

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 09:40 pm

Jamie O’Hara has been labelled “sleazy” by Celebrity Big Brother fans after a rather dodgy little chat about his dreams.

The footballer – who is enjoying a flirtation with Bianca Gascoigne in the house – told Nicola McLean that he’d had an erotic dream about her the night before.

Jamie O’Hara and Nicola McLean (Channel 5)
Then, as fellow housemates James Cosmo and Coleen Nolan listened in horror, Jamie proceeded to give a bit more detail than people wanted.

It triggered quite the response on Twitter, with fans saying Jamie’s words made them cringe.

Might want to tone it down a bit next time Jamie!

