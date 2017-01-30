Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jamie O'Hara out of Celebrity Big Brother house after Vanessa Feltz trial

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:13 pm

Jamie O’Hara has left the Celebrity Big Brother house in a back-door eviction.

The footballer was given his marching orders after being deemed the housemate who had most failed to live up to expectations in the Final Judgment task.

Housemates had been “on trial” in a court presided over by Vanessa Feltz this weekend, with former contestants including Luisa Zissman and Austin Armacost called to give evidence.

In Monday’s show, Jamie was called to the dock and told he had received the fewest votes as the public voted to save their favourites.

Jamie O’Hara (Channel 5)
He looked stunned as Vanessa delivered the verdict, saying: “Ladies and gentlemen of the court, Jamie has been found guilty as charged.”

She ordered two “police officers” to handcuff him and take him out of the side door – denying him the full Big Brother exit experience.

“See you later. Love you,” Jamie said as he disappeared through the door, much to his housemates’ shock.

Model Bianca Gascoigne, who enjoyed a flirtation with Jamie during his time in the house, refused to believe he had really left.

“No, he’s not gone. He is just another room,” she muttered.

Jamie is expected to be interviewed by Celebrity Big Brother presenter Emma Willis during the live programme on Tuesday.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Bianca Gascoigne, Celebrity Big Brother, Jamie O'Hara, Vanessa Feltz,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Evan Rachel Wood engaged to her Rebel And A Basketcase bandmate

Mary Tyler Moore laid to rest in Connecticut

Did Selena Gomez make her rumoured romance with The Weeknd Insta-official?

La La Land soundtrack looks set to soar to number one


Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

It's time to move on from Hygge to Lagom! But what is it?

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 