Jamie O'Hara in Celebrity Big Brother because he needs the money

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 12:02 pm

He’s one of the New Star contestants in the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother, and Jamie O’Hara has revealed his reasons for entering the famous TV lock-up.

The footballer – currently without a club after ending his stint at Gillingham in 2016 – said he needs the money due to his divorce from Danielle Lloyd and the monthly payments he gives her for their three sons Archie, Harry and George.

Jamie and Danielle, a former CBB star herself, married in 2012 after a three-year romance, but split in 2014 amid rumours of cheating on the sportsman’s part.

Danielle Lloyd and Jamie O’Hara (Lewis Whyld PA Archive/PA Images)
Jamie, 30, told The Sun: “I lost quite a bit in my divorce so it’s always nice to be offered money. At the end of the day we’re here to make a living.

“I lost a few quid. This hopefully gives me an opportunity to build a future for me and my kids.”

According to the paper, he was asked what he is looking for in a new girlfriend. His reply? “One that doesn’t take all your money.”

Last year, Jamie claimed he was paying former Miss Great Britain Danielle – who is now engaged to Michael O’Neill – £15,000 a month.

Jamie has previously played for Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham as well as the England under-21s.

