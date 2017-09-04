Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

James Patrice shares gas video as part of Operation Transformation build up

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 03:37 pm

Celebrity Operation Transformation 2017 is it full swing and this year’s celebs, such as X Factor's Mary Byrne, chef Gary O’Hanlon and singer Kayleigh Cullinan, are working extremely hard before the show premiers on RTÉ One this Wednesday.

One leader in particular is eager to let fans in on how he’s getting on.

Snapchat star James Patrice, posted this video of himself and his mother, Fron out for a run.

“Well gals, one week done in me #CelebOT plan - I can't jaysus believe it! Thanks so much to all me Moira's for the kind words, encouragement, and for suffering the misery of no cappuccinos out of solidarity,” he captioned the gas video.

“Can't wait for you gals to see the first episode on Wednesday. In the meantime, here's a lil' clip of me and the gal that always keeps me going - IT'S RAINING FRON, HALLELUJAH DYMPNA”

Fair play to you, Moira.


