James Norton cuts a moody figure in new McMafia picture

James Norton assumes a strikingly sullen persona in a new picture from the BBC’s forthcoming crime thriller McMafia.

The Bafta-nominated Happy Valley actor stars as Alex Godman in the eight-part series, the English-raised son of Russian exiles with a history in the mafia.

He stands in a glamorous yet dark setting with his family, including father Dimitri (Aleksey Serebryakov), sister Katya (Faye Marsay), his socialite mother Oksana (Maria Shukshina) and strong-willed British girlfriend Rebecca (Juliet Rylance).

(L-R) Dimitri (Aleksey Serebryakov), Alex (James Norton), Oksana (Maria Shukshina), Katya (Faye Marsay) and Rebecca (Juliet Rylance) (Todd Antony/BBC)

The drama will focus on Alex as he is drawn into the criminal underbelly he has spent his life trying to avoid through his legitimate business and with Rebecca.

He will have to face the struggle against the lures of corruption in the modern world and within himself.

McMafia, which will air next year on BBC One, is inspired by Misha Glenny’s best-selling book of the same name.

James Watkins, who directed 2012 movie The Woman In Black, joined forces with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Hossein Amini to create the TV series.

Norton is best known for his roles in BBC One’s Happy Valley and period drama War And Peace, as well as ITV detective drama Grantchester.

He will also star in the forthcoming Flatliners film sequel alongside Ellen Page and Nina Dobrev.