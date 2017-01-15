James Jordan causes CBB bust-up after taking swipe at Jamie O'Hara

Celebrity Big Brother’s Weekend From Hell has triggered a big bust-up, after James Jordan took a swipe at footballer Jamie O’Hara’s career.

Former Strictly star James was one of the housemates sent to Hell during Friday night’s instalment of the Channel 5 show, sentenced to live in basic conditions and battle it out with his fellow contestants to return to the main house.

In Sunday night’s show, viewers will see James win a task and waltz back – straight into a row.

James is chatting to some of the other residents when Nicola McLean tells him that Irish twins Jedward said he had called Jamie “a washed-up footballer” when they were in Hell.

Jamie O’Hara (Ian West/PA) James claimed he used the term “washed up” because he assumed the Land Of The Living housemates would be watching on a screen and wanted to lay it on thick.

But Jamie is clearly unimpressed, muttering: “Washed-up footballer, really? Okay.”

Jamie later says that he will not be “mugged off” by James.

He says he is fine with “banter” adding: “You said you haven’t come in here to make friends, but if you come for my career, then we’re gonna have problems.”

James Jordan and Jamie O’Hara (Channel 5) There is also trouble for Calum Best and James Cosmo in Sunday’s show, as both find themselves shown the door and marched off to Hell.

Model Calum gets his marching orders when James is told he can pick someone to take his place in the other house.

“Purely because he was so happy when I was banished to Hell, it’s got to be Calum,” he says.

Game Of Thrones actor James finds himself banished at the hands of Jedward, after they also win their way back into the main house.

After mulling it over for a few seconds, they decide that James can switch with them because he “doesn’t 100% get us”.