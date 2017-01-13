Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

James Corden joins all-star female cast for Ocean's Eight

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 05:11 pm

James Corden will be rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in Hollywood in a whole different way as he joins the cast of Ocean’s Eight.

Adding to the relatively small list of male actors in the female-led heist movie, he will reportedly be playing an insurance investigator.

The all-star cast includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna and Awkwafina involved in a major con targeting Damien Lewis’ character.

Ocean’s Eleven original star Matt Damon is also set for a cameo roll in the spin-off movie.

While he has been making headlines with The Late Late Show – particularly with his carpool Karaoke segment – as his career blossoms in the US, it won’t be James’ first time on the big screen.

First appearing 20 years ago in Twenty Four Seven, he has since been in hit films The Boat That Rocked and The History Boys (both 2006), The Lady In The Van (2015) and a voice role in last year’s Trolls. And, in case you had forgotten, there was Lesbian Vampire Killers with his Gavin & Stacey co-star Matthew Horne back in 2009.

Ocean’s Eight is set to release in June 2018.

