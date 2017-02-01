Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

James Corden and the voice behind The Little Mermaid have signed on for Wreck-It Ralph 2

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 11:09 am

James Corden is apparently taking his comedy chops to Disney – where he is joining the voice cast of Wreck-It Ralph 2.

He will reportedly join Jodi Benson, a name you may not recognise but a voice you definitely will, as the woman behind Ariel in the classic Disney film The Little Mermaid and Barbie in the Toy Story films.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPtDAI3Dj8j/

Jodi captioned this picture: “So very honoured to be working with Oscar nominated & Golden Globe winners Rich Moore & Clark Spencer back at my original home, Walt Disney Animation Studios in LA, feeling so incredibly blessed & thankful.”

Not much is known about the characters they will voice but we do know John C Reilly will be back in the title role.

John C Reilly and his partner Alison Dickey (Thibault Camus/AP)
John and Sarah Silverman (Ian West/PA)
Also heading back to the voice booth will be Jane Lynch, Sarah Silverman and Jack McBrayer.

The film will be released in UK cinemas in March 2018.

