James Blunt debuts first new single in three years

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 12:55 pm

James Blunt has released his new single – Love Me Better.

The track comes after the You’re Beautiful singer got fans in a lather, by announcing his new album from his bathtub.

James Blunt (Ian West/PA)
James, who was involved in a mishap with Ed Sheeran when Princess Beatrice pretended to knight him with a ceremonial sword, previously joked with fans: “If you thought 2016 was bad – I’m releasing an album in 2017.”

His fans are impressed with the new single:

The album, The Afterlove is the follow-up to Moon Landing, which was released in 2013.

Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder and Johnny McDaid are among the names who worked on the new album, which will also coincide with a UK headline tour, The Afterlove Tour.

