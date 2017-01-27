James Blunt debuts first new single in three years

James Blunt has released his new single – Love Me Better.

The track comes after the You’re Beautiful singer got fans in a lather, by announcing his new album from his bathtub.

James Blunt (Ian West/PA) James, who was involved in a mishap with Ed Sheeran when Princess Beatrice pretended to knight him with a ceremonial sword, previously joked with fans: “If you thought 2016 was bad – I’m releasing an album in 2017.”

Check out my 12 inch… pic.twitter.com/AdrBHRI5X5 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 23, 2017

His fans are impressed with the new single:

Great new song Mr James Blunt . Now I wait for abuse of those of you who don't appreciate his brilliance @JamesBlunt — Jackie Fairchild (@JackFairchild71) January 27, 2017

James Blunt's new song is great :))) — Tom Lloyd (@tom_lloyd99) January 27, 2017

The album, The Afterlove is the follow-up to Moon Landing, which was released in 2013.

I’ve got something huge to show you - pic.twitter.com/oudRglXiTk — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 23, 2017

Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder and Johnny McDaid are among the names who worked on the new album, which will also coincide with a UK headline tour, The Afterlove Tour.