James Arthur has a little gift to put under your tree...

James Arthur has a special Christmas present in the sack for his fans, and you won’t even have to leave the house to get it.

He has revealed that he will be releasing the brand new video for his latest official single, Safe Inside, on Christmas Day.

Also featuring in his album Back From The Edge, it follows his number one hit Say You Won’t Let Go.

3 days to go until the official video for my new single #SafeInside pic.twitter.com/WHWY82ddO9 — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) December 22, 2016

The heartfelt track is inspired by his relationship with his sister and the video is directed by Frank Hoffman.

In an interview in The Sun, he said: “Safe Inside is one of the most personal tracks on the album and touches on the relationship between myself and my sister.”

Following what has been a successful year for the former X Factor winner, he added: “I want to say thanks to all the people that played a part and believed in me.

“I’m looking forward to 2017 and pleased to confirm that Safe Inside will be my next single.”