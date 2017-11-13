Jacqueline Wilson to receive special Children’s Bafta award

Jacqueline Wilson will receive a special prize at the British Academy Children’s Awards later this month.

The renowned children’s author will pick up the Special Award in recognition of her contribution to British’s children’s television and media through the adaptation of her work.

Jacqueline said: “I’m so pleased and proud to be given this very special award.

“I’m very much looking forward to the event and being able to celebrate with all the talented people who have made this possible.”

The author, whose career has spanned more than 45 years, is known for writing about themes such as adoption, divorce and mental illness for young readers.

Jacqueline has sold millions of books around the world and has shifted more than 40 million in the UK.

One of her most beloved characters is Tracy Beaker, and the novels about the young girl in a care home inspired several screen adaptations, including The Story Of Tracy Beaker, Tracy Beaker’s The Movie Of Me and spin-off series The Dumping Ground.

Her other popular novels include Hetty Feather, The Illustrated Mum and Cliffhanger, each of which has been adapted for TV.

Helen Blakeman, who chairs the Bafta Children’s Committee, said: “Jacqueline Wilson’s impact on children’s media has touched and inspired both audience and industry alike, with popular characters such as Tracy Beaker and Hetty Feather providing the inspiration behind much-celebrated, long-running series and single event pieces.

“Behind the scenes, Jacqueline has played an integral role in this process, allowing broadcasters and creators both the freedom and support necessary to adapt her stories into award-winning and often ground-breaking television.

“With this year marking the 15th anniversary of the Tracy Beaker-inspired drama series, there is no better time than now to award Jacqueline as 2017’s Special Award recipient.”

The Bafta Children’s ceremony will take place on November 26 at The Roundhouse, north London