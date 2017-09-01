Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jack Whitehall takes his father on a gap year for new Netflix show

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 11:31 am

by Greg Murphy

One of Britain's funniest comedians, Jack Whitehall, is embarking on his gap year, but with a bit of a difference - he's dragging his father along for the ride.

The 28-year-old funny man is embarking on the trip of a lifetime to South East Asia with his father, Michael.

The series, entitled Travels with My Father, promises adventure mishaps and escapades from two very different people, with two VERY different perspectives.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father will launch in Ireland and all Netflix territories on September 22.


