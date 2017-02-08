Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jack Nicholson tipped to star in remake of Oscar nominated Toni Erdmann

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 07:32 am

Jack Nicholson looks set to return to the big screen in an English language remake of the Oscar-nominated German comedy Toni Erdmann.

The Hollywood actor, 79, is attached to star in the project after a seven-year hiatus from film, reported Variety.

Kristen Wiig (Ian West/PA)
Kristen Wiig is also tipped for a role.

Toni Erdmann, which is up for a best foreign language Oscar this year, is about a father with a proclivity for corny pranks who tries to get his overworked grown daughter to lighten up.

Writer, director and producer Maren Ade will executive produce the remake, but no director has been set.

Jack’s last movie was 2010′s How do You Know.

