Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jack and Joel latest act to crash out of The X Factor

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 10:19 am

Jack Remington and Joel Fishel are the fifth act to leave this year’s X Factor live shows.

The duo – who go by the name Jack and Joel – left the competition on Saturday night’s show after a public vote, despite a performance labelled “whamazing” by judge Nicole Scherzinger.

Remington told the show’s host Dermot O’Leary he had thought they would be leaving because the week’s George Michael theme suited them too well.

He said: “It’s the one week where we love the song and I said … it’s the one we’re going in because it seemed like there was nothing wrong.”

He added: “But we’ve had the absolute best time, everyone here is absolutely phenomenal.”

Fishel said the pair’s highlight had been “getting to know everyone”, adding: “I think we’ve learned so much from this competition.

“We’re still discovering who we are as artists and we’re just so grateful to have the journey we’ve had so thank you.”

The pair performed The Edge Of Heaven on Saturday night’s show, but received the least amount of public votes.

Scherzinger had told the duo: “I just wanted to say Jack that when I closed my eyes I thought George Michael was in the room.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Davy White received the highest number of public votes for the second week running and will enter Sunday night’s sing off for a chance to support Little Mix.

His moving rendition of Fast Love was labelled the “best performance of the night” by Simon Cowell, while Scherzinger said it was one of the best performances she had ever seen on The X Factor.

The French singer has seen his odds cut to 4/1 to win the whole competition behind Rak-Su (7/4) and Grace Davies at (5/2), according to bookies’ Coral.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentTVUKShowbizXFactorUKJack and Joel

More in this Section

U2 pay tribute to Manchester Arena victims at Trafalgar Square gig

Sharon Osbourne faces criticism after swearing live on X Factor

Richard Dreyfuss denies exposing himself to TV writer

Rebel Wilson accuses unnamed ‘male star’ of harassment


Lifestyle

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

The Gwyneth Paltrow touch: Lifestyle shop takes interior design to new level of affluence

Why we can’t get enough of Scandinavian style

Five of the biggest names in Irish fashion share their AW17 mood boards

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »