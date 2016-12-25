J-Law paid a Christmas visit to children in hospital

Jennifer Lawrence took some time out of her festive schedule to visit a children’s hospital – and everyone loved it.

Sporting a cosy-looking chunky knit, she met all the staff and patients at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville in Kentucky.

Including this excellently costumed young ninja turtle…

Alert: @NortonChildrens had a very Merry Christmas Eve thanks to #jlaw Bringing joy & happiness to those sick & their staff. #givingback pic.twitter.com/D7ixyktW7B — Aaron Ellis (@aaronellis01) December 24, 2016

They took the quintessential Christmas hats photo, and struck a few poses…

Alert: A holiday treat to @NortonChildrens as #Louisville native & movie star Jennifer Lawrence visited made a visit to staff & patients. pic.twitter.com/NYYYYoFzax — Aaron Ellis (@aaronellis01) December 24, 2016

Local news site the Courier-Journal revealed that she has been making the annual trip since 2013 and in February donated $2 million in the form of the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

I'm so proud to call Jennifer Lawrence my idol 💖 2013 - 2014 - 2015 - 2016 pic.twitter.com/Lt1OTwfBfv — Elli 🎄 (@imcrazyforjen) December 24, 2016

Apparently the Hunger Games star keeps pretty quiet about when she is going to visit, even taking the hospital staff by surprise, but apparently isn’t shy when it comes to getting stuck into a selfie!

Nice work, J-Law.