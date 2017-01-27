Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

It's official - GBBO's Candice is NOT engaged

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 04:39 pm

It’s official, it has been confirmed, Candice Brown is NOT engaged.

At least not yet.

After her dazzling jewellery choices sparked rumours about her marital status, the Bake Off winner announced to This Morning viewers that she is yet to be betrothed.

But she still made it clear that marriage to her boyfriend, Liam Macaulay, is very much on the cards for the future.

Speaking as she gave a cooking demo on the ITV show, the 32-year-old baking champ said: “No engagement, just another day, another ring. No, these are my nan’s rings.

“We will get married, we do have a pug, but we are not engaged. Of course we’ll get married, of course we will, but not at the moment.”

Liam has been backing her up on the statement, adding that pet pugs are commitment enough for now.

He reportedly told The Sun during the National Television Awards: “Yes, of course we are going to get married. We already have a pug together — that’s the ultimate sign of commitment.

“A number of our relatives have been having weddings lately, so the pressure is on.”

The newspaper also reported that Hello! magazine had put in a generous bid for the Brown-Macaulay wedding, when it happens.

