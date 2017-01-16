Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

'It's harder than it looks': Armstrong and Osman swap Pointless roles

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 06:38 pm

Richard Osman said his Pointless co-host Alexander Armstrong’s role was “harder than it looks” as the pair swapped places to mark the 1,000th episode of the quiz show.

Alexander was sat in Richard’s seat behind the desk and Richard was stood at the podium as the landmark episode opened on BBC1.

The pair did not directly refer to their switch, but Richard teasingly said: “I think we should have done something different for it, do you not… Shake it up a bit or something?”

Alexander Armstrong (BBC)
The presenters both appeared to be comfortable with their different roles, although at one point Richard noted: “I think we are both appreciating that the other person’s job is harder than it looks!”

On social media, viewers were divided about the swap, with some finding it entertaining but others insisting the stars worked better in their usual positions.

The episode saw the return of previous contestants, including the winners of the first ever Pointless jackpot in 2009.

Richard said at the end: “Thank you so much for joining us on our 1,000th show… We love making the show, we love that you watch it.”

Richard Osman (BBC)
He also thanked Alexander for the last 999 shows, and “less so” the 1,000th, and said it had been “nothing but a pleasure”.

