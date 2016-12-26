It was last ever Great British Bake Off with Mary, Mel and Sue and fans were not coping well at all

The last ever Great British Bake Off on the BBC had fans feeling very emotional on Boxing Day.

Another batch of former contestants were back in the tent for the second Christmas special episode – the last with Mary Berry and presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc before the show moves to Channel 4 without them.

Janet from 2011, James from 2012, Howard from 2013 and Chetna from 2014 took on the festive canape signature challenge, a nordic cinnamon loaf that no one could pronounce for the technical and a final showstopper of 36 Christmas miniatures.

Oh guys, we'll miss you

Chetna took home the final Bake Off star baker accolade, but for fans the tears were real.

Last ever BBC #BakeOff. Getting emotional every time I see Mel & Sue... — David Puckridge (@DavidPuckridge) December 26, 2016

When you realise this is the last time we'll see Mary Berry, Mel and Sue on Bake Off.. #GBBO. #GBBOXmas. pic.twitter.com/aL6qprfFGl — Jamie Hough (@jmehough) December 26, 2016

OH, MEL AND SUE WE SHALL MISS YOU SO MUCH! 😭😭😭 #gbboxmas — Rachel Hosie (@rachel_hosie) December 26, 2016

It wasn’t without controversy though. James admitted he copied other people in the technical challenge – and then he won it.

James winning the technical after copying everyone else gives me hope for life😂 #gbboxmas — Megan (@megan_stovell) December 26, 2016

And there was plenty of kitchen disasters.

Chetna is dropping everything and Sue made icing out of flour instead of sugar, this is going well... 😂🙈 #GBBOXmas xx — Siobhan Linehan (@slinehan1) December 26, 2016

It also had us all feeling nostalgic. Remember when someone took Howard’s custard from the fridge and used it in their own bake?