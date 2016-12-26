Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

It was last ever Great British Bake Off with Mary, Mel and Sue and fans were not coping well at all

Monday, December 26, 2016 - 08:22 pm

The last ever Great British Bake Off on the BBC had fans feeling very emotional on Boxing Day.

Another batch of former contestants were back in the tent for the second Christmas special episode – the last with Mary Berry and presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc before the show moves to Channel 4 without them.

Janet from 2011, James from 2012, Howard from 2013 and Chetna from 2014 took on the festive canape signature challenge, a nordic cinnamon loaf that no one could pronounce for the technical and a final showstopper of 36 Christmas miniatures.

Oh guys, we'll miss you (BBC/Screenshot)

Chetna took home the final Bake Off star baker accolade, but for fans the tears were real.

It wasn’t without controversy though. James admitted he copied other people in the technical challenge – and then he won it.

And there was plenty of kitchen disasters.

It also had us all feeling nostalgic. Remember when someone took Howard’s custard from the fridge and used it in their own bake?

Howard Bake Off (BBC/Screenshot)
Howard was a viewer favourite back in 2013 (BBC/Screenshot)

And once you’ve seen this…

Anyway, it was a fitting end to the year.

