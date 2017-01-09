It was a family affair for the Irish at this year’s Golden Globes

Alas there was no win for the Irish at this year’s Golden Globe ceremony but as always, we won hearts on the red carpet.
This time with the family factor.
Colin Farrell walked the famous carpet arm-in-arm with a very special lady, his mother Rita.
The Monaghan native looked ultra-glam as Colin adorably pointed out which camera to look at and when.
Best Momma's Boy goes to Colin Farrell who took his mom as his #GoldenGlobes date 😍#MVTOGlobes #MVTOBestOfTheBest #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TxrwzZRayC— The MVTO (@TheMVTO) January 9, 2017
The mother and son duo have been known to have a strong relationship as Colin hosted Rita’s wedding to her long term partner Joel B Michaels, at his Californian home in 2013.
Colin was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his role in The Lobster.
Next up was Pierce Brosnan and his son, Dylan.
The Bond actor was on presenting duties this year and keeping it Irish it was his task to present “beautiful Irish film called, Sing Street” as part of the best comedy or musical movie nominees.
Dylan is an up and coming model and notably featured in Burberry's spring/summer 2016 campaign last year.
The 19-year-old can also hold a tune or two and fronts the band, Raspberry Blonde.
Finally, Ruth Negga just wowed as Ruth Negga.
Ruth Negga on the red carpet at the 74th Annual #GoldenGlobes ! pic.twitter.com/uiBC01kY7Q— DAILY RUTH NEGGA (@dailyruthnegga) January 8, 2017
The actress, raised in Limerick, did us proud and was even praised by Meryl Streep in her acceptance speech.
#RuthNegga born in #AddisAbaba #Ethiopia recognized by #MerylStreep at the #GoldenGlobes #Habesha pic.twitter.com/ymKn9Ys1PU— IG: @Culturfied (@Culturfied) January 9, 2017
Close one, Meryl.