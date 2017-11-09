It turns out Drake has been secretly collecting Birkin bags for his future partner

Judging by his lyrics, there’s no doubt that rapper Drake is a bit of a softie.

Now, he’s revealed just how much of a romantic he is. Apparently, Drake has been collecting Birkin bags for years, telling the Hollywood Reporter that they will be a gift for “the woman I end up with”.

It’s equal parts cute, a little bit weird and also really OTT. It’s not like anyone can just pop into a Hermes store and pick up a Birkin, because they are notoriously hard to get – they’re not even sold online. You have to have a personal relationship with the company to nab a bag, or chances are you’ll be stuck on a waiting list for a long time.

Oh, and once you’ve gone through this rigmarole you’ll have to shell out upwards of £6,000 for the privilege.

Hermes named the bag after icon Jane Birkin, who was a prominent actress in British and French cinema and had a long-running musical and personal relationship with singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg.

(Victoria Jones/PA) The legend goes that Hermes’ CEO Jean-Louis Dumas was sitting next to Jane on a plane, and she was carrying a ratty old bag and complaining that she could never find the right one. So in 1984, he made the perfect one for her.

Now, Drake is apparently collecting the iconic bags for his future partner. Quite an intense prospect for whoever follows in the footsteps of J Lo or Rihanna, and dates Drake next.

This isn’t the only unusual thing that Drake is splashing his cash on. He’s apparently a huge Harry Potter fan, and revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that he was planning on buying a first edition of the first book for $160,000 (over £120,000).