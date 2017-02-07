It seems as if Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev were friends all along

Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev have addressed rumours that they have been feuding over Ian Somerhalder.

After Nina and Ian split in 2013, he got together with Nikki before they got engaged six months later.

Since then, rumours have circulated that the two women are feuding – something neither seemed keen to address. Until now.

On Tuesday, all three of the stars posted on Instagram following a meet-up.

Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤

Nina wrote: “Can’t believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs.”

Meanwhile, Ian and Nikki elaborated a little more.

In a lengthy post, Nikki described the rumours as “Yuck”, adding her earlier silence on stories about ‘friends backstabbing friends’, ‘cheating exes’, or ‘cast members exiting shows’ was because she didn’t want to be seen as “perpetuating trends that preceded us”.

In a similar long message, Ian wrote: “After years of websites pretending these two badass ladies knew each other well and baseless, false information of back stabbing and hatred from low-brow websites filled the minds and hearts of fans.”

He added: “They finally were able to get together for their first real dinner. Let’s stop spreading hate everyone, there’s already too much of that right now in our world. Join in on the love.”