Isn't it just a drop? The Jump viewers aren't convinced by the jump itself

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 08:42 pm

It’s meant to strike fear into our hearts, but The Jump viewers just aren’t convinced by the jump itself.

The 2017 series of the snow sports competition is under way and, as usual, the celebrities who lose their rounds have to tackle the jump or face going home.

But as Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews took on the leap in a bid to hang onto his spot in the competition, many fans were questioning whether it wasn’t more of “a drop” than a jump.

Some even called it “a hop” and the word “skip” was also being bandied around on Twitter.

How embarrassing!

