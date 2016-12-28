Is Victoria Beckham in line for an OBE?

Victoria Beckham is reportedly in line for an OBE for her achievements over a 16-year career in fashion and charity.

According to the Mail Online, the mum-of-four has been named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List, 13 years after her husband, David Beckham, was awarded his OBE for services to football.

While Victoria rose to fame for her part in 90s favourite girl band The Spice Girls, in recent years she has become more well-known for her catwalk career.

Late night shopping with @davidbeckham Kisses from my shop in London!! 🇬🇧#vbdoverst #edruscha X VB A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Dec 17, 2016 at 2:02pm PST

First appearing as a model in 2000′s London Fashion Week, within eight years she launched her own high-end label, quickly picking up awards and worldwide respect as a designer.

Among Victoria and her husband’s long list of charitable events and projects, their own organisation, the Victoria and David Beckham Charitable Trust, focuses in particular on providing wheelchairs for children in need.